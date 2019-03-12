Outotec Oyj: Outotec's sustainability report 2018 highlights co-creation for future plants

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM

Outotec's sustainability report 2018 highlights co-creation for future plants

Outotec has today published its 2018 sustainability report. The online report, themed 'Co-creating for future plants' illustrates the benefits of various stakeholders collaborating for the sustainable use of Earth's natural resources.

Outotec's sustainability work in 2018 included, for example, updating the company values utilizing crowdsourcing within the company, conducting a materiality assessment based on a web survey and stakeholder interviews, and establishing science based targets to reduce the climate impacts. Outotec commits to reduce the absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions of its own operations by 13% as well as scope 3 emissions by 10% by 2025 from a 2017 base year. These targets were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative in early 2019.

Key achievements in 2018 were the handprint - 6.2 million tonnes less CO 2 e emissions generated by the metals industry using six Outotec's technologies compared to annual industry baselines -, as well as inclusion in the Global 100 index of the world's most sustainable companies for the sixth consecutive year, ranking 5th.

"Customers increasingly seek co-creation and trust Outotec to solve demanding challenges together with them. By working closely with our customers from as early in the project as possible, and by sharing knowledge and combining forces with customers, partners and the scientific community, we create solutions that benefit all parties. In this report, we present a case about battery metals, together with cases of urban infra revolution and our customer's view on sustainable mining. All these cases are great examples of co-creation. The report also demonstrates our commitment to continuously improving our own performance, data quality and reporting", says Outotec CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

The report is prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and is third-party assured by Ecobio Ltd. The report is available in English at www.outotec.com/sustainability-report/2018 (http://www.outotec.com/sustainability-report/2018).

Outotec sustainability report 2018 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2238237/881934.pdf)



