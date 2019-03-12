DJ Nexstim OYJ (NXTMH-FI): FY2018 results reflect growing focus on therapy

goetzpartners securities Limited Nexstim OYJ (NXTMH-FI): FY2018 results reflect growing focus on therapy 12-March-2019 / 08:16 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 12th March 2019 @ 7.55am (GMT).* *Nexstim OYJ (NXTMH-FI): FY2018 results reflect growing focus on therapy* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR8.40* *Current Price: EUR0.85 (CoB on 11th March 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* Nexstim reported FY2018 sales of EUR2.7m, broadly flat vs. EUR2.6m in FY2017, as a 127% increase in US sales was largely offset by a -56% decline in Europe. The company reported solid installed-base growth, bringing the total number of installed Navigated Brain Stimulation ("NBS") and Navigated Brain Therapy ("NBT") systems to 160 (+10 YoY) and 10 (+10 YoY), respectively. As a result of the increased focus on NBT commercialisation, we are revising our sales forecasts for FY2019E and out-years to account for pay-per-use ("PPY") sales. YE2018 cash stood at EUR7.2m, which should allow the company to fund operations until YE2019E. Nexstim also announced a potential divestment of its NBS business and will provide an update following the AGM on March 25th. We continue to believe that Nexstim is well-positioned to find broad adoption across the depression market, affecting more than 10 million individuals in the US alone. We reiterate both our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR8.40 target price ("TP"). *FY2018 results reflect successful commercial launch of NBT for depression* Despite reporting flat sales growth, the operating loss increased by 13% to EUR6.3m due largely to investments into the sales infrastructure in the US. Personnel expenses grew by 18% YoY as a result of the addition of 6 new sales people in the US, bringing the total sales staff to 10. The expanding US team should allow the company to increase sales rapidly in 2019E. Following the distribution agreement with Hong Kong-based Ampere Medical in October 2018, Nexstim recently announced the signing of an additional agreement with Canadian Health Solutions to bring NBT for depression to the Canadian market. *Adjusting 2019E sales and beyond to reflect NBT pay-per-use model* In light of the FY2018 results we adjust our forecasts to reflect expected delays in monetisation associated with the PPY sales model used in the US. We have also adjusted our NBS sales forecast in line with historic growth to reflect an increased commercial focus on the therapy business. As a result of our adjustments, we have trimmed 2019E and out-year sales, and now expect profitability in 2022E (vs. 2021E prev.). Due to the inherent revenue lag associated with the PPY model, we anticipate sales on the back of the growth in NBT installed base to be increasingly realised from 2019E. *We maintain our target price of EUR8.40* We value Nexstim based on a DCF approach using a WACC of 14%, which yields a fair value of EUR8.40 per share. We continue to believe that Nexstim is well-positioned to enter a period of accelerated growth as the therapy business starts to gain traction and recurring revenues from systems consigned in 2018 begin to be realised from 2019E. The main risk to our TP are low adoption and utilisation rates, which could lead to lower than expected top-line growth. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=54a63091-cb49-4560-9 3b1-3e70e2f98ecb&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View 