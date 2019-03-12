Shikun & Binui Announced Completion of Four Transactions for the Sale of Shares of ADO Group Ltd.

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, announced that further to the immediate reports published by Shikun & Binui ("the Company") on January 28, February 3 and March 6, 2019, regarding the signing of four agreements and an option agreement for the sale of the shares of ADO Group Ltd. ("ADO"), the Company hereby reports as follows:

1. On March 11, 2019, the four transactions for the sale of the shares of ADO that are the subject of the previous reports, were completed by the Company, in such a way that in total the Company sold 8,253,600 shares of ADO (shares constituting 30% of the issued and paid up share capital of ADO) for a total consideration of NIS 720 million.

2. Following the closing of the aforementioned transactions, the Company is expected to record pre-tax profit in the first quarter of 2019 in the amount of NIS 480 million.

3. After the completion of the transaction, the Company holds about 7.5% of the shares of ADO. These shares are subject to the option agreement in favor of "Dune" as stated in the previous reports. It should be noted that in calculating the amounts of consideration and profit mentioned above, amounts that will be received if the said option is exercised have not been taken into account.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

