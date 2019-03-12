Neustar recognised for its advanced features and functionality, detection and mitigation techniques

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2018- 2019 Vendor Assessment (DOC US43699318 March 2019). In the published excerpt, Neustar's advanced features, functionality, detection and mitigation techniques were all cited as strengths within the DDoS space.

IDC MarketScape is the industry's premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets. According to IDC, the report is based on a balanced group of criteria that lead to ICT vendor's market success not overly weighted toward offering functionality or company size.

"We're delighted to be considered an IDC MarketScape leader within the DDoS prevention space," said Shailesh Shukla, Neustar general manager of security solutions. "Neustar thrives on providing a broad portfolio of holistic identity resolution and unmatched mitigation strategies to protect businesses and customers' mission critical digital assets," he continued.

Shukla continues, "Neustar products and services leverage real-time intelligence based on the analysis of traffic, behaviour and identity to determine activity, context and intent. From this, decisions are made with respect to the type and level of protection to provide. As DDoS attacks continue to wreak havoc and pose significant challenges across the globe, we're committed to producing the latest innovations in security to protect organisations."

"The Neustar DDoS Protection solution offers 10+Tbps of DDoS mitigation making it one of the largest dedicated data scrubbing networks in the world," said Martha Vazquez, IDC senior research analyst. "As an analyst, we know how important it is to have access to the best mitigation techniques, the most robust vendor-diverse protection technologies, as well as the most advanced analytics available today. Neustar provides its customers with the resources and assurance that are needed to ensure data and infrastructure is continually protected against any type or size of DDoS attack."

Part of the Neustar Security Solutions suite, SiteProtect NG, breaks with the tradition of designing DDoS mitigation that makes use of a high volume of small scrubbing centres with fewer, highly fortified and highly connected locations. The SiteProtect NG network has deployed large, full scale, nodes, each with its multi-terabit scrubbing capacity in North America, Europe, and Asia, South America, Africa, Australia and India.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world's largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustar's unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients' enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

