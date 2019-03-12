Schneider Electric Extends Award-Winning Galaxy UPS Series With the Galaxy VS for Critical Infrastructure and Edge Applications

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today introduced the Galaxy VS, a highly efficient, modular, easy-to-deploy, 10-100 kW, three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) designed to meet the critical power requirements of IT, commercial, and industrial facilities.

With its compact and flexible design, the Galaxy VS addresses the unique requirements of edge computing and small data centres where space and access are at a premium. Up to 99% efficient and with optional Lithium-ion batteries, doubling battery life, the Galaxy VS Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is unmatched in the industry.

"With its impressive TCO and availability, the Galaxy VS is a new technically superior offer that resonates with customers because it solves numerous modernization challenges while providing Schneider reliability," said Christopher Thompson, Vice President, 3 Phase Line of Business, Schneider Electric. "Our newest UPS strikes the right balance for edge and cloud customers who need innovative solutions that are easy to deploy in this hybrid ecosystem. With its compact, modular design, the Galaxy VS can deploy faster and in a smaller space than traditional UPS's, saving users time and money."

The innovative and robust Galaxy VS is also EcoStruxure Ready. Site managers or technical personnel can remotely monitor their Galaxy VS system status anytime, anywhere with the smartphone app.

Galaxy VS benefits include:

Cost savings: Provides up to 99% efficiency when operated in Schneider's patented ECOnversion mode.

Provides up to 99% efficiency when operated in Schneider's patented ECOnversion mode. Footprint savings: Compact design provides high-density technology especially suited to confined spaces with full front access for easy and fast connection and services.

Compact design provides high-density technology especially suited to confined spaces with full front access for easy and fast connection and services. Longer life energy storage: Lithium-ion battery technology options restore backup time quickly, protect your load even during repeated power interruptions, and provide longer life than traditional battery solutions.

Lithium-ion battery technology options restore backup time quickly, protect your load even during repeated power interruptions, and provide longer life than traditional battery solutions. Increased uptime and simplified maintenance: Critical system components are built as modules with a fault-tolerant design. This provides internal redundancy at reduced load levels and a shorter mean time to repair.

Critical system components are built as modules with a fault-tolerant design. This provides internal redundancy at reduced load levels and a shorter mean time to repair. EcoStruxure Ready: Makes it easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24x7 expert service bureau.

Makes it easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24x7 expert service bureau. Green Premium certified, offering sustainable business performance by design.

The Galaxy VS, which has a wide power range from 20 kW to 100 kW (400V & 480V) and 10-50 kW (208V) with one global platform, is now available worldwide through Schneider Electric and its partners. For more information about the Galaxy VS UPS and Schneider Electric's Galaxy V portfolio of power protection solutions, please visit Schneider Electric on stand D630 during Data Centre World, London, on the 12th and 13thMarch 2019.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

Click here for more information about EcoStruxure IT.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

