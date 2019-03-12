IT Revolution Announces Second Round of Speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019

Three-day industry event hosts speakers from BMW Group, Comcast, ITV, Jet.com, Royal Bank of Scotland, Verizon, and more to help business and technology leaders of large, complex organizations implement IT transformation practices

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution ( http://itrevolution.com ), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the second round of speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/speakers/ ). From 25-27 June, industry practitioners, business leaders, and subject domain experts from the UK and Continental Europe will meet at the InterContinental London - The O2 for three full days of immersive learning about IT and DevOps transformation practices.

To register for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019, visit: ( http://bit.ly/DOES19EUREB ). Early bird registration is extended to March 18 and is highly encouraged, as the event is expected to sell out.

The second round of speakers announced for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 are:

Christoph Brinck , VP IT Governance, BMW Group

, VP IT Governance, BMW Group Ross Clanton , Executive Director - Technology Modernization, Verizon

, Executive Director - Technology Modernization, Verizon Tom Clark , Head of Common Platform, ITV

, Head of Common Platform, ITV Jaclyn Damiano , Senior Manager, Product & Program Ownership, Engineering Platform & Practices, Verizon

, Senior Manager, Product & Program Ownership, Engineering Platform & Practices, Verizon Jayne Groll , CEO, DevOps Institute

, CEO, DevOps Institute Scott Havens , Director of Software Engineering, Jet.com and Walmart Labs

, Director of Software Engineering, Jet.com and Walmart Labs Maks Kiamos Shah, Domain Head Chemical Development & Product Life Cycle Management, Syngenta

Stephen Magill , Principal Scientist, Galois, Inc.

, Principal Scientist, Galois, Inc. Nithya Ruff , Head of Open Source, Comcast

, Head of Open Source, Comcast Steve Spear , Principal, HVE LLC

, Principal, HVE LLC Jérôme Tassel, TV and Broadband Services Engineering Director, BT

Ralf Waltram, Head of IT Systems Research & Development, BMW Group

Jenny Wood , Head of Performance and Business Management, Royal Bank of Scotland

Attendees will experience the unfolding documentary of the ongoing transformations that these leaders are helping drive in their large, complex organizations. In addition, the programming for DevOps Enterprise Summit will focus on:

Spanning the Business and Technology Divide

Next Generation Operations and Infrastructure

Overcoming Old Ways Of Working (e.g. Infosec, Compliance, ITIL, Project Management, Audit)

Dynamic Learning Organizations

Leadership Lessons, Transformational Leadership, Recognition, and Human Resources

"The DevOps Enterprise Summit London will feature fantastic industry experience reports and knowledge that the global IT community needs to transform their technology organizations," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "The programming committee is putting together an amazing lineup of speakers, and we're creating many ways for delegates to network and learn from each other during the three-day event this June."

For more information about DOES19 London, please visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/ ).

Share This: DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 Announces its Second Round of Speakers https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/ @DOES_EUR DOES19

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346968/IT_Revolution___Logo.jpg