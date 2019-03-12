Agricultural Fumigants Market Worth $1.25 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 5.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural fumigants market size is projected to reach USD 1.25 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Increasing demand of chloropicrin, 1,3-dichloropropene, phosphine, and metam sodium globally are the key driving forces for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Although applications, such as warehousing and transportation hold a dominant market share, soil-based applications are projected to register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period

Liquid form of the product was the most widely used with around 35,000 tons used in 2017

Majority of essential fumigants are organometallic derivatives obtained from chemicals, such as methylamine, carbon disulfide, methanethiol, and caustic soda

Manufacturers such as BASF, Arkema, and AkzoNobel have integrated their operations by combining the manufacturing their chlor-alkali products along with formulating fumigants

Some of the key participants in agricultural fumigants market are Arkema, Syngenta AG, Dow AgroSciences, and UPL among others. Regulations play vital role in shaping dynamics of companies, wherein new policies directly influence a company's R&D purpose and introduction of new product classes.

Read 118 page research report with TOC on "Agricultural Fumigants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (1,3-dichloropropene, Chloropicrin, Dimethyl Disulfide), By Application, By Form, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agricultural-soil-fumigant-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global agricultural fumigants market on the basis of products, application, form, and region:

Agricultural Fumigants Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

1,3 Dichloropropene



Chloropicrin



Dimethyl Disulfide



Methyl Bromide



Metam Potassium



Metam Sodium



Phosphine



Others

Agricultural Fumigants Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Soil



Others

Agricultural Fumigants Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Solid



Liquid



Gas

Agricultural Fumigants Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

Find more research reports on Specialty Polymers Industry, by Grand View Research:

Specialty And High Performance Films Market - The global specialty and high performance films market size was USD 32.61 Billion in 2015. Rising demand for high tensile and durable packaging material is expected to drive product demand over the forecast period.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market - The Global waterproofing chemicals market is expected to witness growth on account of rising demand from various end-use industries including building & construction of residential and commercial buildings and landfills & tunnels.

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market - The Global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars market has witnessed significant growth on account of increasing hard infrastructure construction in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America .

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg