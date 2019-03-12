Award Winning Cyber Security Summit Comes to Amsterdam in May

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Information Security Summit (TEISS) will be coming to Amsterdam on May 16th 2019.

Promising to be the most comprehensive cyber security summit in Europe, TEISS Amsterdam will feature parallel streams, focusing on culture & education and threats & risks - providing two conferences in one.

The award-winning summit recently enjoyed it's 8th edition on February 14th in London. With attendees and speakers praising the informative and diverse nature of the conference, TEISS Amsterdam will follow suit and feature dedicated workshop sessions, in - depth roundtable discussions, and industry focused streams. High level experts such as Jay Baloo, CISO of KPN and Matthias Muhlert, CISO of HELLA are just few of the many professionals who will be speaking at TEISS Amsterdam.

To be part of Europe's largest cyber security summit, register at: https://teissamsterdam.com/

About TEISS

TEISS.co.uk is a website dedicated to providing information about cyber security. It is owned by an independent media owner, Lyonsdown, and published in conjunction with Business Reporter magazine.

The TEISS website was created as a result of the success of the award-winning TEISS cyber security conference that takes place in central London annually. Covering news, opinion, analysis and advice, TEISS is relevant to anyone working in cyber security but also managers and employees across organisations

TEISS won bronze at the Conference Awards 2017 for the best event linked to a publication.

Visit TEISS at: https://www.teiss.co.uk/