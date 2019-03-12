Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Directorate Change

12 March 2019

Directorate Change

The Board of Directors of Baring Emerging Europe Plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivien Gould as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 11 March 2019.

Vivien has worked in the financial services sector since 1981. She was a founder director of River & Mercantile Investment Management Limited (1985) and served as a senior executive and deputy managing director with the group until 1994. She then worked as an independent consultant and served on the boards of a number of investment management companies, listed investment trusts, other financial companies and charitable trusts, including the Stroke Association.

Vivien is currently a non-executive director and audit committee chairman of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary on 01392 477571.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69