Edison Investment Research - Aerospace & Defence - AAC Microtec: Following the acquisition of Clyde Space in January 2018, ÅAC Microtec is at the forefront of the rapidly growing and revolutionary market for small satellites. As nanosatellite build rates and deployments rise sharply over the next decade, increasing systems supply and platform revenues should be enhanced by operational and service revenues, moving ÅAC to a sustainable financial footing. Near-term growth challenges remain but the company delivered on strong growth guidance for 2018 and achieved a positive EBITDA in Q418. Our capped DCF-based value indicates a price of SEK14.7 per share, despite applying a WACC of 12%.ISIN: SE0009268154

