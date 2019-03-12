The infrastructure company will provide $100 million to develop the plant in the country's Feni district, which is a draw for solar developers because of designated economic zones being planned there.Saudi energy infrastructure company Alfanar has signed a $100 million agreement to develop a 100 MW solar project in Bangladesh. The Riyadh-based company will finance the plant in the Feni district after a deal was signed in the presence of Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed. The Dhaka based Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) will construct the plant with Alfanar supplying ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...