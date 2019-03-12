BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Press Release La Scogliera

Further to its previous press releases, La Scogliera S.p.A. announces that Mr Luciano Colombini is its candidate for the office of Chief Executive Officer of Banca IFIS, who will be added to the majority shareholder's list for the purpose of the renewal of the bank's board of directors for 2019-2021.Mr Luciano Colombini boasts extensive expertise in leading commercial banks and investment banks. He began his career at Banco di Roma and in 1984 joined Banca Popolare di Vicenza, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility over his twenty years there, the final being his appointment as General Manager in 2005. Between 2007 and 2016, he served as General Manager first at Banca Popolare di Verona San Geminiano e San Prospero - Gruppo Banco Popolare, at Unipol Banca - Gruppo Unipol and then Gruppo Banco Desio e della Brianza. Mr Luciano Colombini is currently the CEO of the Banca Finint Group, leader in securitizations and highly specialised in extraordinary financial transactions.

