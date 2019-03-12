Atos International: Atos and OneWeb Satellites make the world first mass-production of satellites real

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces that it supported OneWeb in the successful launch of 6 satellites on February 27, providing all the Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) equipment while achieving the world's first mass-production of satellites.

Atos supports the OneWeb Constellation Program primed by Airbus OneWeb Satellites*, that consists of the design, development and manufacturing and test of more than 600 satellites which would provide affordable high-speed Internet access across the globe. The challenge is immense as satellites have never been mass-produced to this extent before. The demand to produce several small satellites a day and bridge the digital divide by 2027 are what inspired the Airbus OneWeb Satellites team to develop innovative designs and processes that could lower the costs with large volumes for high-performance space applications.

Atos ensures optimal satellites performance with its integrated suite of electrical satellite testing solutions

Atos EGSE suite of solutions enables satellites to be tested on the ground prior to launch to prevent or fix any issues and make sure all requirements are met, thus reducing the strategic and financial impact of a potential single faulty component.

With the delivery of 80 EGSE systems for the Airbus OneWeb Satellites' Toulouse and Florida production lines, Atos is Airbus OneWeb Satellites' largest and preferred supplier for Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE).

Atos partners with its client OneWeb Satellites to take up the challenge of mass-producing EGSEs for the first time.

OneWeb Satellites achieves the world's first mass-production of satellites with Atos

By optimising Atos' leading power supply product line ProUSTuniverSASto an unprecedented level of integration and power density, this world-first was made possible. UniverSAS substitutes many types of power test equipment and has a vast electrical parameter envelope, standardized to a single device.

As the space industry enters a new era of cost consciousness, improving the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) - via a dense footprint, a simplified service and an increased availability - was at the forefront of the development effort. The result achieved by Atos is revolutionary, with a device that redefines the capability of spacecraft and satellite power testing systems.

Hans-Martin Steiner, Atos Space and Avionics CTO, said: "Huge congratulations to OneWeb for the successful launch. We are delighted to be part of the evolution of the leading edge technology of today. The Atos team has worked tremendously hard to overcome the challenges of delivering in a short timescale a large amount of EGSEs."

To know more about Atos Electrical Ground Support Equipment.

To download ProUSTuniverSAS factsheet: click here.

Learn more on www.onewebsatellites.com

*OneWeb Satellites is a joint venture between Airbus, the global leader in the aerospace industry, and OneWeb, a company founded in 2012 that will deploy and operate a constellation of up to 900 low-earth orbit satellites providing global high-speed internet access.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net- +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud





Attachment