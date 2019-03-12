SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Enhances AppOptics APM Troubleshooting with User-Driven Feedback

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2019, today announced the addition of live code profiling to its SaaS-delivered infrastructure and application performance monitoring. The new feature was inspired by the company's ongoing collaboration with its customers to align with how today's technology professionals work on a day-to-day basis.



AppOptics live code profiling provides a breakdown of the most frequently called functions and methods in a transaction. Profiling is gathered in a manner tailored to each language, and includes information down to the class, method, and even filename and line number. Live code profiling is designed to provide a level of detail to understand what line of code is causing a performance issue, empowering development teams with the needed information to quickly find the relevant section in the source code. This functionality does not require custom code changes, providing an off-the-shelf solution with full visibility into applications.

"Integrating live code profiling into AppOptics combined with its distributed tracing functionality provides a powerful one-two punch for troubleshooting applications. Live code profiling will enhance the user experience by speeding up root cause analysis, breaking down application components to identify exactly where the bottlenecks are and therefore reducing the amount of time to resolution for application issues," said Denny LeCompte, general manager, application management, SolarWinds. "This latest feature is a testament to what we can achieve by listening to the needs of our users-we deliver solutions that solve real-world problems that help make the jobs of DevOps, AppOps, and WebOps teams easier."

Customer-First Approach to Development

SolarWinds is dedicated to listening to its customers, learning what is important to them and using that insight to guide the journey of product development and enhancement. Earlier this year, the company was named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for APM Suites for AppOptics and its Server and Application Monitor solutions. The recognition came from reviews and user ratings of verified end-user professionals, which the company believes demonstrates how SolarWinds is delivering on its promise to innovate and solve real problems by listening to its users.

While working closely with an AppOptics customer, the SolarWinds team was able to identify several important use cases. Gaps in visibility are a significant pain point for DevOps, AppOps, and WebOps teams. As application updates become more frequent, it is even more important to identify both new and common errors, exceptions, and their root cause. AppOptics live code profiling, along with distributed tracing, empowers the teams supporting an application to identify application problems faster, reducing downtime and improving user experience.

Pricing and Availability

AppOptics is part of the SolarWinds SaaS-based cloud management portfolio consisting of Pingdom, AppOptics, Papertrail, and Loggly. These products can be used individually to provide visibility into cloud-based infrastructure and application performance or used together as a DevOps toolkit to maintain 360-degree visibility into their cloud environments.

SolarWinds AppOptics is available immediately, and pricing starts at $7.50 per month.

AppOptics is also available in the Heroku marketplace as an add-on. To learn more, visit the SolarWinds AppOptics Heroku add-on page .

*Prices as of March 12, 2019 in U.S. dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

** Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/apm

Additional Resources

Blog post - Code-Level Monitoring Without Compromise (https://blog.appoptics.com/code-level-monitoring-without-compromise)

(https://blog.appoptics.com/code-level-monitoring-without-compromise) Customer testimonial - " SolarWinds AppOptics Testimonial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dinQsW3rV-8&feature=youtu.be)"

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dinQsW3rV-8&feature=youtu.be)" Video - " SolarWinds Cloud Monitoring for DevOps (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-re6Xdrt2o&feature=youtu.be)"

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-re6Xdrt2o&feature=youtu.be)" eBook - " The Critical Missing Piece of Observability (https://www.solarwinds.com/campaign/missing-piece-observability)"

About SolarWinds

SolarWindsonline community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

Targeted for DevOps professionals and developers, SolarWinds' cloud management products provide cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing and web performance management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com/devops .

