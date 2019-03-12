Edison Investment Research - Financials - Lighthouse Group: FY18 revenues were held back by the impact on client demand of the Q4 equity market correction and a levelling off in pension transfer activity. Nevertheless, revenue generated from affinity relationships continued to grow. Recurring revenue was up 10% and now accounts for more than 50% of customer revenue. The opportunity for the group to generate good long-term growth by meeting the need for financial advice, particularly within its affinity relationships, remains attractive.ISIN: GB0009779116

