Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Targovax: Targovax's Q418 presentation discussed highlights from the past year, focusing on the data readouts from the TG01 study in pancreatic cancer (PC) and the ONCOS-102 melanoma Phase I data. Management's plan for 2019 is largely unchanged: data from the first cohort of the ONCOS-102 melanoma study will be published in H119, treatment of the second cohort is ongoing and early interim data from TG02 colorectal cancer study will be published in H119. Management will also present three-year survival data from the TG01 PC study in H119 and is confident in finding a partner for continued development of TG01 in PC. Cash reaches into 2020, while our valuation is marginally higher at NOK1.46bn or NOK27.7/share.ISIN: NO0010689326

