DGAP-Media / 2019-03-12 / 11:33 *windeln.de subsidiary Bebitus appoints new CEO Santiago Jócano * *Barcelona/Munich, March 12, 2019:* Bebitus, one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children products in Spain, Portugal and France, announces that Erich Renfer, current CEO of Bebitus, will hand over responsibility to Santiago Jócano after a transition period ending on March 31, 2019. Santiago Jócano, born in Madrid, has more than six years of experience in the e-commerce industry. He has worked in various positions for Amazon Spain, where he launched the pantry business in Southern Europe and was Country Lead for Amazon Pantry Spain (the FMCG business including baby products) until last. His management expertise and experience in implementing new strategies, covering vendor relationships and optimizing assortments as well as supply chains will help him to successfully follow the taken path of bringing Bebitus to profitability. Santiago Jócano takes over from Erich Renfer who contributed immensely to forming the corporate strategy of windeln.de and Bebitus in the last three years within different Management roles. Besides Bebitus, he also led several strategic projects within the DACH organization of windeln.de, i.e. such as the integration of the Swiss business into windeln.de Group as well as the restructuring of Bebitus in terms of general organizational set-up and product assortment. After leaving the management team of Bebitus for personal reasons, Erich Renfer will pursue projects in his home country Switzerland. He will remain a friend and supporter of the company. Bebitus was acquired in 2015 and fully integrated into windeln.de SE in September 2017. Since February 2018, when windeln.de announced the implementation of several efficiency and profitability measures, Bebitus has streamlined the business and focused on increasing profitability, e.g. through a deep product assortment review and a new organizational set-up, the implementation of new categories and tools (such as search and pricing) as well as the launch of a pregnancy app. CEO Matthias Peuckert comments the Management change: "We are very grateful for Erich's contribution at windeln.de and his successful work on building such a great team at Bebitus. He has led it through restructuring and formed an efficient basis for Santiago to take over from here. Santiago will take Bebitus to the next level of operational efficiency, developing the company into a profitable business. He has excellent market expertise in the e-commerce industry of Bebitus target markets and is characterized by his strong customer focus, which is an essential pillar of our new windeln.de/Bebitus DNA." Santiago Jócano states: "_The market in Southern Europe is very attractive. Customer orientation is the key goal for Bebitus in order to satisfy family needs, which nowadays ask for easy access, good prices and high convenience as well as guidance and comprehensive information on all topics. We will keep on relentlessly working with the ambition of fulfilling these needs and will try to be the best partner for parents in Spain, France and Portugal on their exciting journey of being a family."_ *Corporate Communications* Sophia Kursawe Telephone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75 E-Mail: presse@windeln.de *About Bebitus* Bebitus is one of the leading online retailers of family products in Spain, Portugal and France. The range of products includes diapers and baby food, children's furniture, toys and clothing as well as car seats. Bebitus is part of windeln.de Group, one of the leading online retailers of family products in Europe. Further information can be found at www.bebitus.com. *About windeln.de* windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe. The Company also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats as well as supplements, drugstore and partnership products. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to http://corporate.windeln.de [1]. 