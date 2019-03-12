sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,958 Euro		+0,049
+5,39 %
WKN: A0M4XY ISIN: CNE100000312 Ticker-Symbol: D4D 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,953
0,971
12:17
0,952
0,971
12:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO LTD
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO LTD0,958+5,39 %