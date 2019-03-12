Australis Capital, Inc.: AUSTRALIS CAPITAL TO PRESENT AT THE SPRING INVESTOR SUMMIT on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTCQB: AUSAF) ('Australis' or the 'Company') is pleased to announced that Scott Dowty, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Carlotti, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in this year's Spring Investor Summit to be held at Essex House in New York City on April 1-2, 2019, with a webcasted presentation on April 2nd at 2:30 PM EST.

The webcast and presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on April 1, 2019 at www.springinvestorsummit.com.

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

To register and attend the event, please visit www.springinvestorsummit.com.

About Australis

Australis identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, rapidly-expanding and evolving industry. Investments may include and are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis adheres to stringent investment criteria and focuses on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis' Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, public company, and operational expertise. In addition to the Company's expertise and strong execution on strategic M&A, which to date includes Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences and Mr. Natural Inc., Australis has developed strategic partnerships with companies such as Wagner Dimas.

Australis' Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol 'AUSA' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AUSAF'.

For further information about Australis, please visit the website at ausacap.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausacap.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Scott Dowty'

________________________________

Scott Dowty

Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Michael J. Carlotti

Chief Financial Officer

IR@ausacap.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Allard

ashley@microcapconf.com

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

