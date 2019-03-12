Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with foodora, the popular on-demand food pick-up and delivery service.



The Zonetail mobile app provides hotel guests and condo residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as connecting them to neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions.

Through the Zonetail app, foodora will offer Canadian hotel guests and condo residents choice and flexibility through a growing variety of restaurants, with the options of pickup or delivery straight to their door.

Residents and guests will be able to specify an exact pick-up time and pre-pay for ordered items, saving them time and avoiding long queue lines at restaurants.

"Our mission at foodora is simple - we aim to bring good food into our users' lives every day and we're continuously looking for innovative ways to do so," said Matt Rice, foodora's Head of Marketing. "Zonetail provides an innovative way to make our service available to hard-to-reach hotel guests and condo residents. It's a perfect fit."

Brian Davies, Zonetail's VP of Sales, said: "foodora is exactly the type of service hotel guests and condo residents want, saving them time and making their lives a little simpler. It's also an exciting partnership that allows both companies to grow together across Canada."

The Zonetail mobile platform is rolling out to 2,000 condo buildings, representing 400,000 units across Canada, and a sizable 20% of the condominium market in the Greater Toronto Area. In addition, Zonetail is currently rolling out its hotel platform to over 25,000 hotels across North America.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile technology company that provides a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums. Zonetail provides guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions. Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with over 2,000 condo buildings, representing approximately 400,000 units. The Company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About Foodora

Foodora is dedicated to bringing food lovers around the world their favourite meals from curated local restaurants. Since its creation, the on-demand food delivery service has grown to more than 7,000 partner restaurants in more than 60 cities across six countries globally. Foodora is active in Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Sweden. It belongs to Delivery Hero, worldwide leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit http://www.foodora.ca. Become a fan of foodora on Facebook, follow on Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information, contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO,

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 228

mark@zonetail.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

