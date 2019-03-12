Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Outlook Highlights Online Financial Transactions Motivating Demand at Soaring Levels, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety and protection has become majorly important when it comes to safeguarding data both at the individual and corporate level. In the recent times, the incorporation of identity theft protection services has received high-end prominence for the establishment of a vigorous monitoring framework. There has been an alarming number of cases associated to high-profile data breach that has caused hefty losses, pushing the need for identity theft protection services. Fact.MR has carefully presented a research report that stresses on the identity theft protection services market scenario during the period until 2027. This assessment is titled "Identity Theft Protection Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", and includes vital statistics such as global revenue share, geographical market share, growth statistics and a lot more.

According to this well-structured Fact.MR study, the identity theft protection services market experienced opportunity worth US$ 7,377 Mn in the year 2018; it is expected that this trend would continue to benefit the concerned market in the coming years.

Increasing Dependence on Internet-based Financial Transactions to Encourage Service Deployment

At present, financial transactions through online medium has experienced absolute proliferation due to factors such as convenience and speed. It should be know that technology-enabled transactions not only influences customer experiences, but even enable banks to function in an extended way to offer value-based services.

There have been events where rising count of malicious data breaches linked to internet-based financial transactions are expected to impose the positioning of identity theft protection services. The function of these protection services is to deliver security by concealing important details as well as tracking data of privacy raiders monitoring your delicate data.

Prevalent Trend of Electronic IDs Expected to Deliver Momentous Demand

The vital importance of Electronic ID has been actively accepted across the technological space in today's time. In competition with the bourgeoning number of public stakeholders, this revolutionized digital identity has improved the way individuals interact with public institutions. Furthermore, in the near future it is set to enter the private sector at a dramatic pace.

The rising prominence on electronic IDs showcased by federal governments all around the globe has led to increased instances of identity thefts together with data breaches. Therefore, in order to curb such actions there has been a triggering focus and associated investments towards identity theft protection services.

To be precise, this report transfers holistic insights concerning the identity theft protection services market for the assessment period between 2018 and 2027. Under this research, the market size is evaluated for the target market in terms of value (US$ Mn). In addition, readers are updated about the diverse marketing facets including driving forces, opportunities, market restraints and pervasive trends. The final section of the study is dedicated to highlight the competitive scenario persistent across the global identity theft protection services market. Some of the prime manufacturers mentioned in the report include names like LifeLock, Inc. (Symantec), Equifax, Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), TransUnion LLC, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., Affinion Group, AllClear ID Inc., Intersections Inc. and EZShield.

