The "GCP and Clinical Research Update Hot Inspection Topics" conference

Clinical research is a constantly evolving field and the regulatory requirements are regularly being updated. In order to stay up to date and maintain your GCP knowledge, it is important to receive regular training.

This course provides an update on recent changes to relevant legislation and guidance and will discuss how these changes have been implemented. Topics covered will include ICH GCP R2, the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, data integrity and the impact of GDPR on clinical trials. The programme will discuss inspection findings and common failings in these new areas and how these should be addressed.

Agenda

Brief review of regulatory authority inspections findings

Hot inspection topics, including EMA, MHRA and FDA findings

New EU Clinical Trial Regulation (536/2014) overview and update including new supporting documents

Review of the key changes including the new clinical trial application process

Update on the additional guidance and directives

Compliance considerations for serious breaches

ICH GCP E6 R2 practical examples of implementation to comply with inspectors' expectations

Update on the revision of ICH GCP R2

Practical implications of the key changes

Requirements for clinical QMS and QTLs (quality tolerance limits)

Hot topics discussion, including procedures for certified copies'

Oversight how to demonstrate and document for CRO oversight and investigator oversight

How to demonstrate oversight of the investigator and expanded responsibilities under ICH GCP R2

How to meet inspectors' expectations for sponsor oversight of CROs and other vendors

Risk management new requirements for GCP compliance

Quality risk management requirements

Risk-based monitoring

Examples of risk-based tools to demonstrate compliance

Data integrity

The latest requirements and new regulatory guidance from MHRA, FDA, EU

Computer System Validation

Avoiding data integrity breaches

The TMF Guideline on GCP compliance in relation to trial master file (paper and/or electronic) for content, management, archiving, audit and inspection of clinical trials (2017)

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requirements for clinical trials

Penalties for non-compliance and reporting serious data breaches

Overview of key requirements including informed consent, contracts with suppliers, responsibilities of data controllers and data processors

Preparation of data protection impact assessments for clinical trials

Q A and other hot topics

Brief overview of other recent GCP developments including electronic informed consent

Summary, action plans and final Q A

