Solar Promotion and FMMI have sold off the event to Maine-based Diversified Communications, which plans to hold the next Intersolar North America and EES in San Diego in February 2020. from pv magazine USA The second-largest solar trade show in North America is undergoing major changes. After eleven years of taking place in San Francisco's South of Market district every July (with this writer attending the last nine of those), Intersolar North America has both a new location and a new owner. The same is true for the co-located EES and Power2Drive shows. This is was not entirely unforeseen. While ...

