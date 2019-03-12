Sdano led Pentair's engineering efforts at world's largest pumping station to help protect New Orleans

Pentair Engineering Senior Director Arnold (Arnie) Sdano was recently honored by the Hydraulic Institute with its 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. With a career spanning more than four decades, including the past 24 years with Pentair, Sdano continues to be a pioneer in the industry through his leadership, engineering expertise and volunteerism.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005161/en/

Pentair Engineering Senior Director Arnie Sdano was recently honored by the Hydraulic Institute with its 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

Throughout his career, Sdano dedicated himself to advancing the pump industry. He chaired multiple American National Standards Institute committees to develop standards that help to assure safety and the protection of the environment. Additionally, Sdano serves on numerous committees and work groups for the Hydraulic Institute and is an active member in other industry associations including the Submersible Wastewater Pump Association, the American Water Works Association and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Sdano was previously named the "Member of the Year" by the Hydraulic Institute in 2012.

As an engineering leader at Pentair, Sdano has directed many of Pentair's most complex and technologically advanced projects including at the world's largest pumping station-the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway West (GIWW) Closure Complex in New Orleans. Following the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina, Pentair custom-designed 11 pumps to help protect the city from future storm surges. Each pump weighs approximately 140,000 pounds, stands about 50 feet tall, and pumps up to 750,000 gallons of water per minute. Today, the pumping station helps protect the city's 1.2 million residents by pumping overflow canal water back into the Gulf of Mexico at up to a maximum rate of over eight million gallons of water per minute.

"Arnie's work embodies Pentair's commitment to delivering smart, sustainable water solutions for life," said Dr. Phil Rolchigo, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Pentair. "This recognition by the Hydraulic Institute is a testament to the footprint Arnie has left not only on the industry, but on millions of people that are protected daily thanks to his work. We are proud to have him on the Pentair team, and congratulate him on this significant achievement."

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005161/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Osborn

Pentair Communications

T: 763.656.5589

E: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com