CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Announces Major Updates to Bria Teams Unified Communications Solution

New Bria Teams Pro offering provides each user with a high-definition dedicated virtual meeting room for a fraction of the cost of competitive offerings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced the launch of Bria Teams Pro, a new addition to the Bria Teams family, which adds a dedicated high-definition (HD) virtual meeting room for each user to facilitate voice and video conferencing for multiple participants. Additionally, Chat Rooms have also been introduced for all Bria Teams users -- both Standard and Pro -- to better streamline team conversations and track chat history across devices. These new updates will be demonstrated in booth #1205 at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Florida from March 18-20th.

The new Bria Teams Pro cloud-based service seamlessly integrates a dedicated virtual meeting room with secure HD audio and video conferencing, in-room messaging and screen sharing, within the Bria Teams softphone experience for desktop and mobile users. With each user assigned a unique conference room, there is no need to pre-book a meeting space, eliminating the risk of overlapping sessions with other users. To enable users to communicate with users outside of their organization's 'team', including customers, clients and colleagues, Bria Teams Pro allows participants to join via the Bria Teams application or web browser.

Similar to Bria Teams Standard, the Pro offering includes CounterPath-hosted Team Voice and Messaging services, as well as the ability to integrate call server (PBX) or hosted VoIP services.

'As a follow-on to our initial launch of Bria Teams last fall, we are excited to introduce a meeting room feature as part of the new Bria Teams Pro offering,' said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product at CounterPath. 'This new virtual conference capability delivers a robust unified communications and collaboration solution that is easy to use and deploy for SMBs and teams within large enterprises. Bria Teams Pro is highly disruptive as it brings 1080p HD video collaboration, screen sharing, team messaging and voice all into a single offering that interoperates with your current voice service at an incredibly low price point. You would need multiple solutions to cover what Bria Teams Pro offers.'

'Prior to deploying Bria Teams from CounterPath, we had seven different ways of communicating. Many were through personal channels like Slack, Skype, and mobile phones, so a lot can fall through the cracks,' said Josh Loewen, Co-founder and Strategist at The Status Bureau. 'Now with Bria Teams Pro, we can stay in touch via phone, chat, screen share, and video conferencing all from the same application 'Bria Teams improved our ability to collaborate internally and externally. I would highly recommend it to not only small business owners but any organization looking to increase the productivity and efficiency of their teams.'

Bria Teams Pro meeting room features include:

Dedicated virtual meeting room with unique conference room ID for each user

HD audio and 1080p video conferencing for up to 200 participants

Simple click to start or join a multi-party voice or video conference call

The ability to manage video settings "on the fly'- video layout, camera selection and video quality can be changed quickly during a live session

Instant screen share to all conference participants

Toggle button to lock or unlock conference sessions with a user designated PIN

Rich host features with the ability to view and manage participant capabilities such as assign video, presenter control, turn mic on/off, room-wide muting and unmuting, and lock participants from changing mute setting

Server-based HD audio and video recording with cloud storage support

Participant web client for audio, video and screen sharing

Bria Teams Pro is available for a free 30-day trial at www.softphone.com. Introductory pricing plans are available as monthly subscriptions for $14.95 USD per user or as annual subscriptions of $119.40 USD per user ($9.95 USD per user per month).

For more information about Bria Teams and Bria Teams Pro, please visit www.softphone.com.

About Bria Teams

Bria Teams is a powerful, easy to use Unified Communications service that provides secure team messaging and presence, HD voice and video calling, and screen sharing on up to three devices per user. Packaged as a subscription-based cloud service, Bria Teams unifies team communications and collaboration across desktop and mobile devices, and enables organizations to enhance team productivity and improve business processes. SMBs and enterprises can easily integrate Bria Teams with existing call server (PBX) or VoIP services, allowing users to take their business number with them as their single identity. Bria Teams can be deployed as a stand-alone communication solution or overlay an organization's infrastructure to leverage their existing investments, reducing both costs and complexity.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria® softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

