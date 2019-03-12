Taronis Technologies Inc.: Taronis Awarded New Plasma Arc Patent

3rd Generation Venturi Design Patent Extents IP Portfolio

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Taronis Technologies, Inc. ("Taronis" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TRNX), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental conservation industry, today announced that the Company has been awarded a new patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent is for the Taronis 3rd generation Venturi submerged plasma arc design. This expands the Taronis intellectual property portfolio to 17 active US and international patents.

"This new patent is very valuable to our future operations for several reasons," commented Scott Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of Taronis Technologies. "The technology covered under this patent involves the use of a Venturi effect design, which enables us to actively manage the rate of flow of a fluid through our submerged plasma arc. This is a key element of our current generation of gasification technology, as it impacts the residence time of materials in the area of heat produced by the plasma arc and allows for a highly efficient gasification process. This ability not only enables our commercialized gasification process, but is a critical aspect of our emerging decontamination business model as well."

"Most importantly, our patented Venturi design was one of the primary factors that enabled our team to drive down our gas production costs by 88% in the past five years. Securing this patent ensures that we will protect one of our core competitive advantages for many years to come," concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About Taronis Technologies, Inc.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) owns a patented plasma arc technology that enables two primary end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination.

The Company's fuel technology enables a wide use of hydrocarbon feedstocks to be readily converted to fossil fuel substitutes. The Company is developing a wide range of end market uses for these fuels, including replacement products for propane, compressed natural gas and liquid natural gas. The Company currently markets a proprietary metal cutting fuel that is highly competitive with acetylene. The Company distributes its proprietary metal cutting fuel through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors: ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, Tyler Welders Supply, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates 17 locations across California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

The Company's technology can also be implemented for the decontamination of waste water, including sterilizing water, eradicating all pathogens. The technology is being tested to determine if it can completely eliminate pharmaceutical contaminants such as antibiotics, hormones and other soluble drugs suspended in contaminated water. Lastly, the technology process is capable of reducing or eliminating other contaminants, such as harmful metals, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels that trigger toxic algae blooms. The technology has prospective commercial applications in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and municipal waste markets. For more information on Taronis, please visit the Company's website at http://www.TaronisTech.com.

