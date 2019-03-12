Soliton, Inc.: Soliton to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on March 19, 2019

Ceremony available via livestream beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Soliton, Inc., (NASDAQ: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that President and CEO Chris Capelli, Executive Chairman Walter Klemp, CFO Lori Bisson and other team members, will ring the Closing Bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

Join our more than 208K fans here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

Dr. Christopher Capelli, president and CEO of Soliton, said, "We are honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell in celebration of our recent IPO. We are excited about the opportunities ahead in the burgeoning tattoo removal market for our leading-edge Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") technology, which is capable of delivering treatment for tattoo removal in a more efficient, less painful and cost saving manner. In ongoing animal studies, a new verion of the Company's acoustic pulse technology is also demonstrating real potential in the reduction of cellulite. We believe there are significant opportunities in these markets as well. I would like to thank the entire Soliton team for their tireless efforts and for the confidence of our shareholders as we work to execute on our strategic growth plan."

The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd and Broadway, in New York.

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit the Nasdaq Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit the Nasdaq Instagram page:

http://www.instagram.com/nasdaq

For live stream of ceremonies and events, please visit the Nasdaq YouTube page:

https://www.youtube.com/nasdaq

For news tweets, please visit the Nasdaq Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit the Nasdaq Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first planned commercial product is designed to use rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves in conjunction with existing lasers to accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos (RAP device). In addition, higher energy versions of acoustic pulse devices are in early stages of development for potential stand-alone treatment of cellulite and other indications. Both products are investigational and are not available for sale in the United States.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Soliton RAP to accelerate tattoo fading or the ability of Soliton's prototype technology to safely and effectively reduce the appearance of cellulite and other indications in humans. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 1-A we filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:



Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

soly@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Soliton, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538647/Soliton-to-Ring-the-Nasdaq-Stock-Market-Closing-Bell-on-March-19-2019