Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - Kootenay Silver's (TSXV: KTN) President and CEO, James McDonald, is Interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Kootenay" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_d6ztx09k/David-Morgan-interviews-James-M-McDonald-PGeo-President-CEO-of-Kootenay-Silver-TSXVKTN

The company recently closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $7,000,000, well above the $2,500,000 which was initially announced.

James McDonald, President & CEO, stated: "The successful acquisition of two new projects in 2018 with the potential for the discovery of high-grade silver deposits has generated substantial interest. Moving forward particular focus will be on the Columba Property due to the very high grades of silver reported from historic mine records. The Company is very excited about this prospect's size potential indicated by numerous undrilled veins as well as the high level of preservation of the system. We are very pleased to now have sufficient funds to conduct the first modern drill program at Columba to begin as soon as permits are in hand which is expected to be in early April."

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43355