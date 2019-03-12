sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,067 Euro		+0,004
+6,35 %
WKN: A1JUD5 ISIN: CA5005831097 Ticker-Symbol: 3FX 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOOTENAY SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOOTENAY SILVER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,071
0,105
13:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOOTENAY SILVER INC
KOOTENAY SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOOTENAY SILVER INC0,067+6,35 %