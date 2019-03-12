24/7 Market News: Better Green Technologies Could Help the 'Green New Deal'

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / The U.S. Government is already spending billions on climate change initiatives across the globe, but, if the "New Green Deal" becomes law, powering the US with 100% renewables could easily run into the trillions.

In fact, the American Action Forum estimates that the Green New Deal may cost $93 trillion over the next 10 years. However, will these trillions even make a difference with the climate and, other than squeezing taxpayers and companies, where will the money come from?

The world's population is on pace to hit 8 billion people by 2023, so real innovation and technology are needed. Since most companies are reluctant to incorporate technologies that have significant adverse economic effects, the new green technologies must improve economic and energy efficiencies, in addition to being safer for the environment and the user.

It's already happening, companies like Tesla and UBER are revolutionizing transportation, with a goal of making commutes a zero emissions event, and Elon Musk's Boring Company may be headed to Las Vegas.

DowDuPont created an alliance with the U.S. Green Building Council, as well as dedicated an entire division to developing green and biodegradable products, ensuring that they are leading by example in creating a safer living environment for us all.

Blending improved economics and environmental benefits is a differentiator that Alltemp (OTC PINK: LTMP) is bring to the refrigerant industry. By producing a new coolant that is the safest on the market, but still able to reduce large corporations' energy consumption, by 20%, or more. It's being tested right now in multiple Fortune 500 facilities and it should soon begin to see market penetration.

Just switching to a floor wax that is cheaper, and more effective, will save Walmart $20 million in annual costs and reduced the amount of chemicals needed to buff the floors.

Even Amazon's cloud is green and that's just scratching the surface of its sustainability initiatives, as it aims to stem emissions from the millions of delivered packages each year.

