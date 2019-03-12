NanoView Biosciences, Inc., today announced that it has established a new administrative and demonstration facility near Birmingham, UK. The new office will allow NanoView's sales, support, and applications team to work more closely with customers in the UK and Europe.

NanoView recently launched its first product, ExoView, to enable accurate identification and characterization of exosomes and extracellular vesicles. Nucleic acids, lipids, and proteins carried by exosomes are appealing targets for diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic use for a broad range of diseases. ExoView was recently recognized by the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening with its New Product Award at the SLAS2019 International Conference Exhibition.

"Following a successful early access program, the commercial launch of our ExoView platform has already exceeded our expectations. We are excited by the tremendous demand for the first platform that allows researchers to accurately characterize exosomes," said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences. "Opening this UK office is a much-needed step in our efforts to help the biological community transform its use of exosomes, ultimately enabling nanomedicine for patients."

The ExoView platform provides high-resolution sizing, counting, and phenotyping of exosomes at the individual vesicle level. Based on a high-throughput microarray format, the proprietary imaging technology allows for label-free detection and colocated fluorescent characterization of exosomes with minimal sample preparation and hands-on time. It requires low sample volume and can be used directly with complex biological samples without purification.

"As we bring the ExoView platform to more labs, the new UK office will ensure that the NanoView team has more frequent and productive interactions with current and prospective customers," said Andrew Malloy, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, who will manage the new office. "The facility will allow us to better serve our UK and European users by providing in-person demonstrations and actively exploring new applications with them."

ExoView is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The company's proprietary product, the ExoView platform, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in basic and translational research, enabling the implementation of nanomedicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis system that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

