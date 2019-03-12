Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Directors' Shareholdings' 12-March-2019 / 12:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 March 2019 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDINGS' Hot Rocks Investments plc has today been notified of the following purchases made by Directors yesterday: Gavin Burnell, Managing Director, purchased 5,833,333 ordinary shares in the Company at 0.136 pence per share and is now interested in 38,789,999 ordinary shares, representing 22.34 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. Charles Vaughan, non-executive Director, purchased 750,000 ordinary shares in the Company at 0.136 pence per share and is now interested in 2,900,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.67 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. Brian Rowbotham, non-executive Chairman, purchased 750,000 ordinary shares in the Company at 0.136 pence per share and is now interested in 5,366,666 ordinary shares, representing 3.09 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Gavin Burnell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hot Rocks Investments plc b) LEI 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence instrument, type of each in Hot Rocks Investments instrument plc Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Hot Rocks Investments plc ordinary shares: GB001B1WV3198 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.136 pence 5,833,333 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Charles Vaughan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hot Rocks Investments plc b) LEI 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence instrument, type of each in Hot Rocks Investments instrument plc Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Hot Rocks Investments plc ordinary shares: GB001B1WV3198 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.136 pence 2,900,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Brian Rowbotham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hot Rocks Investments plc b) LEI 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence instrument, type of each in Hot Rocks Investments instrument plc Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Hot Rocks Investments plc ordinary shares: GB001B1WV3198 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.136 pence 5,366,666 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 7783 EQS News ID: 786591 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2019 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)