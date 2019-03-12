Callitas Health, Inc.: Callitas Health Announces the Promotion of Joshua Maurice to Vice President of Sales and Business Development

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Callitas Health Inc. , (CSE: LILY, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F3), (the "Company" or "Callitas") a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, today announced that Joshua Maurice has been promoted to vice president of sales and business development for Callitas, effective March 12, 2019.

Callitas continues to develop and expand its management team and personnel and bring in new consultants to capitalize on the progress the Company has made in 2019 and to keep up with the existing and new advancements and partnerships.

"We are proud to announce Joshua's promotion to vice president of sales and business development" said James Thompson, Callitas president and chief executive officer. "Joshua has been an effective and strategic leader within Callitas. His skills, expertise and strong business acumen have contributed to the solid execution of our sales and marketing strategies and growth in our partner relationships. Supported by talented and dedicated associates, Joshua will continue to play a key role in the success of our Company."

"We've seen important strides in the first months of 2019 across the women's health, cannabinoid and infertility spaces and deepening partnerships with companies like NFI Consumer Healthcare and Lifestyles," added Mr.Thompson. "Promoting Joshua to this new position allows us to utilize his talents to further capitalize on these advancements in the Company."

"I'm excited to move into this new role at Callitas, especially given the many positive initiatives underway and planned for 2019," said Maurice. "We have many important projects in our pipeline and we expect many of these will mature to become significant contributors to our growth in the near future."

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. For more information, visit www.callitas.com .

