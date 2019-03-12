Wasabi Technologies: Wasabi Optimizes Data Backup and Recovery for Hybrid or Multi-Cloud Environments with Veeam

Boston, MA, March 12, 2019, the hot cloud storage company, today announces its partnership with Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management. As a Veeam Technology Alliance Partner, Wasabi has integrated their hot cloud storage with Veeam Availability solutions, resulting in a high-performance, affordable cloud storage option that optimizes Veeam's fast, flexible and reliable backup, recovery and replication for applications and data. Together, Veeam and Wasabi allow customers to quickly and reliably backup their vital business data to disruptively affordable and higher performing cloud storage service for ultimate protection and economics. Customers can learn more about this partnership by visiting https://info.wasabi.com/partners-veeam.

Available as of January 2019, Veeam introduced Cloud Tier, a feature of the new Veeam Availability Suite 9.5Update 4, that offers a native S3 interface for object storage. This update is now enabling Veeam customers to use S3-compatible storage like Wasabi as a cloud tier. All customers utilizing Wasabi and Veeam have access to affordable limitless cloud storage to serve any need such as second copy backup, primary copy backup, disaster recovery backup or long-term archive, all at the industry's most affordable rates. This disruptive cloud storage solution opens up the floodgates for data-customers can store more data, even in multiple locations, and take part in the trend of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.

David Friend, CEO of Wasabi says, "This partnership allows the flexibility to use best-of-breed cloud services without financial penalties and with the freedom to select the best fit for their business without vendor lock-in, rather than commit to a single cloud provider. Disruptive cloud storage solutions create an opportunity for immediate economic advantage for partners and customers already using Veeam. Simply add Wasabi as one of the data storage destinations and immediately lower your storage costs."

Enterprise, small business, and public sector customers along with Veeam MSP/CSP partners that offer market leading backup and recovery software, can now easily integrate with Wasabi's affordable and fast hot cloud storage to improve the bottom line for everyone as part of a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. The new partnership brings substantial cost savings and performance enhancements as compared to first-generation cloud services or traditional on-prem solutions.

"We are excited to have Wasabi participate in the Veeam Technology Alliance Partner program," said Ken Ringdahl, Vice President of Global Alliance Architecture at Veeam. "Integrating Veeam Availability solutions with Wasabi hot cloud storage will help our joint customers realize a drastic and immediate costs savings for their secondary data storage while at the same time delivering even better performance for their backup and recovery solutions."

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no additional hidden fees. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA.