Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.: Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL) (OTC PINK: CRTPF), a leader in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical cannabidiol products and targeted therapies for heart failure and cancer, today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST. President and CEO David Elsley will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Player/Index?webcastId=29690&g=99128f3e-4d49-4c0a-b73c-6561b41a4aa4&uid=5159845&sid=

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Cardiol Therapeutics' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ CRDL.TO

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., www.cardiolrx.com , is a leader in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical cannabidiol products and targeted therapies for heart failure and cancer. The Company is leveraging its expertise in pharmaceutical cannabinoids to develop proprietary formulations for three important medical markets: (1) commercializing a line of >99.5% purity pharmaceutically- manufactured cannabidiol products (with less than 10 ppm THC) in the market for medical cannabinoids, projected to reach $2.31 billion in Canada by 2021 (Source: New Frontier Data); (2) developing nanotechnologies designed to deliver cannabinoids and other anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of heart failure, a leading cause of death and hospitalization with associated healthcare costs exceeding $30 billion annually in the U.S. alone; and (3) pursuing an immunotherapeutics program commencing with an innovative cancer immunotherapeutic in combination with cannabinoids for treating Glioblastoma Multiforme, the most malignant and deadly form of cancer of the central nervous system and a Fast Track eligible Orphan Indication.

Cardiol has research programs focused on developing nanotherapeutics to treat heart failure underway at international centers of excellence, including the University of Alberta, the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, and TecSalud del Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico. Cardiol has also established an exclusive supply agreement with Dalton Pharma Services ("Dalton"), a Health Canada approved, U.S. Food and Drug Administration registered, Continuing Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, including cannabinoids, for supplying finished pharmaceutically manufactured cannabidiol products to support the Company's research and commercial development programs. Cardiol has entered into an exclusive supply agreement with Noramco, Inc., a global leader in the manufacture and supply of controlled drug substance Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, to support Dalton's manufacturing with cannabidiol at >99.5% purity and less than 10 ppm THC.

Cardiol brings together a wealth of research and development experience, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a Management team, Board of Directors, and Scientific Advisory Board comprising business and thought leaders with extensive industry experience and expertise in commercializing proprietary drugs.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

SOURCE: Cardiol Therapeutics

