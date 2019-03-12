LGC Capital Files Interim Financial Statements

MONTREAL, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LGC Capital Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "LGC") (TSXV: LG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings have been made through the SEDAR filing system.

Following the Interim Filings, the Corporation expects the management cease trade order issued by the Autorité des marches financiers in respect of LGC's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and directors, as previously announced, will be lifted in due course.

About LGC Capital

LGC is a leading cannabis investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its growing portfolio investment companies, LGC is building a vertically integrated system of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Through its partners and assuming pending transactions under review by the TSXV are approved, LGC presently will have interests in over 450,000 square feet of planted cannabis in Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Australia. That is expected to increase to over 2,100,000 square feet by 2021, as its portfolio companies execute their expansion plans, in addition to the anticipated licensing of Tricho-Med's operations in Quebec, Canada.

LGC partners currently sell cannabis products in over 1,000 points of sale across Switzerland and Italy under the ONE Premium Cannabis and EasyJoint brands as well as medical cannabis oils in Australia under the Little Green Pharma brand. LGC's partners' branded products are available in a variety of formats including dry cannabis flower, tinctures, oils, seeds, and beverages.

