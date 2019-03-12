Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Participate in 2019 ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that its management team will attend the ROTH 2019 Conference being held March 17-19, 2019 in Dana Point, California.

ROTH's 31st annual conference brings together over 550 public and private companies in a variety of industries. The conference attracts over 4,700 attendees, including institutional investors, private equity investors, and venture capital investors focused on the small and mid-cap markets. Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dynatronics management may do so by contacting their ROTH representative, or Jim Ogilvie at jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to attend the ROTH Conference for the fourth time," said Dr. Christopher R. von Jako, CEO of Dynatronics. "This conference has proven to be a valuable tool for us to reach investors focused on both our size and market segment."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate one to their optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company is headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, and its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Like Dynatronics on Facebook

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538681/Dynatronics-to-Participate-in-2019-ROTH-Conference-in-Dana-Point-California