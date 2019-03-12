Izea Worldwide: IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that its conference call to review and discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 28, 2019.

IZEA's Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, CFO Troy Vanke, and COO Ryan Schram, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 4, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13688676

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA's full safe harbor statement please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/

Press Contact

Martin Smith

IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

Phone: 407-674-6911

Email: ir@izea.com

SOURCE: IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538669/IZEA-Announces-Q4-FY-2018-Earnings-Results-Conference-Call