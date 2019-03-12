"Searching for the Source of the 800 Carat Nipissing Yellow Diamond"

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") announces that the Company has commenced drilling to test two potential kimberlite targets at its Bishop Nipissing Diamond Property, Cobalt, Ontario. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Robert J. Mackay will join the Company as a Director and Vice President of Corporate Development.

Robert Mackay is a Mining Engineer, with 33 years of experience in the resource investment business. Before he retired 6 years ago, Robert spent 20 years in capital markets, 5 years consulting for junior mining companies, and 8 years as founder and CEO of Stans Energy Corp., until his retirement in 2013. The Company thanks Robert for coming out of retirement to pursue this opportunity with RJK.

Robert Mackay comments, "I am very excited to join RJK Explorations Ltd and focus on the Bishop Diamond properties in Cobalt, Ontario. I first heard about the Nipissing Diamond when I attended the Haileybury School of Mines years ago. I have known Glenn Kasner for over 35 years and when I saw the reports on the RJK website, I immediately became interested to learn more about the history of the Diamond. I met with Tony Bishop, the Prospector and his family, who have spent 4 years of their life researching the history of the Diamond, which arguably would remain as the 8th largest diamond ever found in the world. Their tireless efforts resulted in the acquisition of 18 locations of potential Kimberlite pipes that could be the source for the Nipissing Diamond. Tony and his family have done all the initial exploration and sampling necessary for tracing and potentially finding Kimberlites. While staking, they came across outcrop at one of the targets that appears to be kimberlite. I look forward to pursuing these targets this year in the search for the source of the Nipissing Diamond."

RJK will be granting 1,000,000 stock options at $0.10 per share to Officers and Directors of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Telephone: (705) 568-7956

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Robert Mackay

VP Corporate Development

Telephone: 416 452 0890

Email: mackayrobert@yahoo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43361