Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") has completed the sale of 1,320 ounces of .9999 refined silver from the current testing/refining program. As disclosed in the Company's new release BHS2019-06, silver is available for future sales and delivery.

The Company made available for future sales and delivery the first 1,000 ounces of .9999 fine silver in 10 ounce bars, on a first come, first served basis from the current test processing/refining program. Within 24 hours of the news release, requests for silver totaled 1,320 ounces in 10 ounce rounds. The Company honored all requests for silver received during that first 24 hour period.

Sale of the rounds, each 10 ounces (311 grams) of .9999 fine silver at US$15.10 per ounce, generated gross proceeds of US$19,932..

The Company delivers high grade concentrate to Mineral Solutions LLC, (Minerals), a Joint Venture between Irish Metals LLC and Liberty Refiners LLC, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where they use a non-smelter process for final processing and refining.

The company plans to sell additional .9999 silver recovered as a result of our ongoing testing and refining process and will announce availabilities as they arise. The Incidental proceeds from sales generated during the testing program will be netted against costs of production prior to declaration of commercial production

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "Every Company looks forward to the time when the first sale is made. We are very pleased to have taken this step. With the cooperation of Minerals Solutions LLC, we have eliminated the need, and associated costs, of shipping concentrate to overseas smelters."

The analytical method used for the silver analysis consists of 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, the Company has closed a second tranche consisting of 1,100,000 Units, for gross proceeds of $110,000, of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for up to 7,500,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit, and is extending the PP closing until April 15, 2019.

Each C$0.10 Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 cents, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The securities distributed under the placement are subject to a four month hold.

In addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in this non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited investors, under the "existing shareholder" exemption of National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in participating jurisdictions.

The funds raised are for the purpose of optimizing the silver recovery from the upgrading, processing and refining of silver mineralization delivered to Mineral Solutions LLC, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, (BHS2018-36) from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, as well as for general and administrative costs.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for 1,000,000 of the Units of the placement.

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and also advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision. Failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision and increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures. There are also metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

