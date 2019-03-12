Presents Kambin Award; Introduces Endoscopic Spine Academy

Earlier this month, at the international training summit dubbed Faculty and User Meeting, joimax, the Germany-based market leader of technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic minimally-invasive spinal surgery, presented its newest products and technologies. During the two-day event, joimaxalso honored four surgeons with the Kambin Award and introduced the Endoscopic Spine Academy, ESPINEA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005233/en/

Participants at the joimax International Training Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

The summit took place at the Paracelsus Medical University (PMU) in Salzburg, Austria, March 1-2, 2019, where more than 100 participants attended top-class presentations, as well as a human cadaver lab. The lab was equipped with ten hands-on training stations: six cadaveric stations with 4K image resolution equipment and within those stations, two Intracs navigation systems were integrated; two stations with Real Spine simulation models; and two stations with the latest EndoTrainer Plus virtual simulator, which can be used in any lab for training.

The Intracs em electromagnetic navigation system for endoscopic minimally invasive spine surgery in lumbar and thoracic applications is very easy to set up, extremely user-friendly, and ready to serve as a stand-alone device. Specifically designed for simple and safe access to any spinal target, the system relies on electromagnetic tracking and allows for simultaneous navigation of multiple instruments such as needles, guiding rods, reamers, and endoscopes, also developed by joimax

Dr. Erik Traupe (Germering, GER) stated: "I am really surprised how precise and easy navigation can be."

After multiple successful introductions in 2018, Intracs em is available globally, except in the United States, where FDA submission is planned in spring 2019.

Another trendsetting innovation presented at the summit: the joimax TESSYS Thx, a derivative of the well-known TESSYS. Designed for a comfortable and safe treatment of decompressions in the thoracic region, it combines a special endoscope for thoracic applications, a viewing angle with 45° adapted to a steeper access route, a reduced diameter and a big working channel.

Jun Seok Bae, MD, of the Wooridul Spine Hospital Group in South Korea, is very excited about the advantages: "… just great, I want it a.s.a.p. and am ready in my hospital for daily usage!"

Moreover, joimaxshowcased its EndoLIFproduct line: the well-known 3D-printed EndoLIF O/On-Cage, the EndoLIF Delta Cage, and the latest EndoLIF Double Wedge Cage, where approval is expected shortly.

Both Dr. Ralf Wagner (Frankfurt, GER) and Dr. Paul Houle (Cape Cod, MA, USA) are convinced of this solution for spinal fusion: "With the gentle and atraumatic access via gradual tissue dilatation, muscles remain intact and infection risk is reduced. Using 3D-printing technology, an open diamond cell structure, and a rough and porous surface, the implant ensures optimal bone ingrowth, stability and finally fusion."

During the summit, the Parviz Kambin-Award was presented under the patronage of the PMU, ESPINEA and joimax in recognition and honor of outstanding scientific and educational dedication to transforaminal surgery to Christoph P. Hofstetter (Seattle, WA, USA), Jian Shen (Amsterdam, NY, USA), Albert Telfeian (Providence, RI, USA) and Dinh Ngoc Son (Hanoi, Vietnam).

"I am thrilled about the Kambin Award, the most prestigious award in endoscopic spine surgery," said Jian Shen.

Additionally, joimax announced the recently founded and globally acting Endoscopic Spine Academy (ESPINEA). Backed by a scientific advisory board, ESPINEA offers professional and high-quality educational programs, specialty workshops and courses, and an opportunity to share knowledge and experiences. The goal of the academy is to elevate surgeons to the next level of expertise in endoscopic spinal treatment modalities. The first two ESPINEA Board Members are Dr. Menno Iprenburg, NL, longstanding endoscopic surgeon and twice Kambin Award recipient, and Kambin Award recipient Prof. Alastair Gibson, UK, whose been performing endoscopic spine surgery since 2005, using almost all system applications.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment and EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005233/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Germany:

joimax GmbH

Sabine Jarosch

sabine.jarosch@joimax.com

0049-721-25514-0

Press Contact USA:

joimax Inc.

Emily Campbell

emily.campbell@joimaxusa.com

001-949-859-3472