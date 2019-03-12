CFE boss Manuel Bartlett has again stated the national utility will not buy electricity from private companies as it can generate power itself. It is unclear whether CFE intends to develop solar assets.from pv magazine Mexico Mexico's state-owned power utility the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) will not resume auction tenders for renewable energy generation capacity, its director general Manuel Bartlett has confirmed in a televised interview. "Why should we buy power, if we can produce it?" said Bartlett. "The CFE does not require third party support. We are doing well, we have strengthened ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...