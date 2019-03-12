Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - Software development company, SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOFT) (the "Company" or "SoftLab9"), is pleased to announce they signed an agreement to develop an Information Technology Mobile App with cybersecurity expert, Terry Cutler. This revenue-generating app is almost in beta testing and is set to fully launch in the next two months.

Mr. Cutler, who was voted #1 Top Influencer in Cybersecurity by IFSEC Global 2018, is the creator of the Internet Safety University system, which helps corporations and individuals defend themselves from cyber threats. He is frequently called upon by National and Global media, as well as police, to discuss cyber-crime, spying, security failures, internet scams, and social network dangers. Terry is passionate about educating the public, and can be found a few times each year presenting to Montreal-area students about the possible dangers lurking online. His pedagogical skills led to his being named the Cybersecurity Educator of the Year at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards as well as receiving the Academic Award by the International Cyber Security and Intelligence Conference in 2017, at which time he also received the Leadership Award.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO at SoftLab9, stated, "We are honoured to be working with Terry, one of the country's top cybersecurity experts. He has a keen knowledge of the online world that not many can claim, and it creates an interesting synergy when paired with our technology."

The App will deliver information and updates on the latest Information Security threats to the general public, and tips on how to detect, prevent, and defend against these threats. Users can tailor the app by specifying the types of threats they are most concerned about. Used in conjunction with corporate training, the App will be an invaluable tool for any organization with a need for security awareness. Additionally, the App can be customized for corporations and institutions to ensure their employees stay informed, their data is kept safe, and they remain compliant thus reducing liabilities.

"I chose to work with SoftLab9 because their software development team is one of the best out there," said Mr. Cutler. "I'm looking forward to our collaboration and the development of this innovative and unique App."

For more information about SoftLab9 projects and developments, visit softlab9.com.

About SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

SoftLab9 is engaged in software development for advertising, Fintech, RegTech, data aggregation, and compliance in today's new, data-driven business landscape. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. SoftLab9 delivers sustained value by strategically producing next generation software and services to address our clients' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Contact for SoftLab9:

Rahim Mohamed, Co-Founder & CEO

SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

E: rm@softlab9.com

T: 833-SOFTLAB

Jay Ruckenstein, Co-Founder & President

SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

E: j@softlab9.com

T: 833-SOFTLAB

About Terry Cutler

Terry Cutler is a government-cleared cybersecurity expert (a Certified Ethical Hacker) who was voted #1 Top Influencer in CyberSecurity by IFSEC Global for 2018. He specializes in the anticipation, assessment, and prevention of security breaches for governments, corporations, businesses, and consumers, as well as Internet Safety for Children.

As a multiple award-winning information security strategist for almost 20 years, Mr. Cutler has advised some of Canada's largest companies on how to prevent and remedy internal and external security penetration. For the general public, he developed Internet Safety University, an effective online learning program arranged in modules and updated regularly to keep up with the rapidly changing and threatening digital landscape.

Terry Cutler is a frequent contributor to media reportage about cyber-crime, spying, security failures, internet scams, and the real social network dangers that families and individuals face every day.

Terry Cutler has coined the term Cyologist to describe what he does. His mission is to "help individuals and corporations protect themselves from data breaches and other online cyber threats through his videos, media appearances, coaching products and consulting services."

For more information visit TerryCutler.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements/information. Statements about the Company's plans and intentions, development of the app with Terry Cutler, potential revenues, other potential transactions, product development, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, present and future business strategies, the ability to successfully develop software, anticipated costs, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: that laws and regulations may become more onerous; the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing; the economy generally; the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities; changes in laws and regulations; changes in and the effect of government policies; demand for products and services; competition; anticipated and unanticipated costs; reliance on management; claims and legal proceedings; conflicts of interest; and market price and volatility of the common shares of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, changes in laws, negative sentiment towards the industry in which the Company operates, increase in operating costs, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, technology failures, litigation, failure to develop new and innovative products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43362