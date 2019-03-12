REDDE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 12
Issue Date: 12 March 2019
Redde plc
("Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that certain directors and their persons closely associated ("PCAs") have recently purchased an aggregate of 139,374 ordinary shares with an aggregate value of £122,262 in the Company in the following amounts:
|Name
|Position
|Ordinary shares purchased
|Price paid per share
|Number of Ordinary Shares held following the purchase
|Date of
purchase
|Avril Palmer-Baunack
|Chairwoman
|56,497
|88.50p
|56,497
|12-Mar-19
|Martin Ward
|Chief Executive Officer
|56,497
|88.50p
|3,980,958
|12-Mar-19
|Patricia Oakley
|PCA with Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer
|26,380
|84.39p
2,020,000
|12-Mar-19
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Avril Palmer-Baunack
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each
ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63
GB00BLWFOR63
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 March 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIMX
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each
ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63
GB00BLWFOR63
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 March 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIMX
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Patricia Oakley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA with Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each
ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63
GB00BLWFOR63
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 March 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIMX
Notes for Editors:
About Redde plc:
Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Group provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and the Group's activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.
The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.