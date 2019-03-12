sprite-preloader
1,00 Euro		-0,088
-8,09 %
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDDE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
12.03.2019 | 14:55
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

REDDE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

REDDE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 12

• News Release •

Issue Date: 12 March 2019

Redde plc

("Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that certain directors and their persons closely associated ("PCAs") have recently purchased an aggregate of 139,374 ordinary shares with an aggregate value of £122,262 in the Company in the following amounts:

NamePositionOrdinary shares purchasedPrice paid per shareNumber of Ordinary Shares held following the purchaseDate of
purchase
Avril Palmer-BaunackChairwoman56,49788.50p56,49712-Mar-19
Martin WardChief Executive Officer56,49788.50p3,980,95812-Mar-19
Patricia OakleyPCA with Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer26,38084.39p
2,020,000		12-Mar-19

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAvril Palmer-Baunack
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63
GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
88.5p56,497
d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionAIMX

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMartin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63
GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
88.5p56,497
d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionAIMX

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePatricia Oakley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA with Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63
GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
84.39p26,380
d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionAIMX

Enquiries
Redde plcTel: 01225 321134
Martin Ward - Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Oakley - Chief Financial Officer
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: 0207 397 8900
Mark Connelly
Giles Balleny
Harry Hargreaves
N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)Tel:0207 496 3000
Mark Taylor
Square1 ConsultingTel:0207 929 5599
David Bick

Notes for Editors:

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Group provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and the Group's activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.


