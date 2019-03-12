OnMiners S.A: First Endothermic Cryptocurrency Miners Released by OnMiners

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / OnMiners S.A (www.onminers.com) has recently earned the distinction becoming the first company ever to introduce an extraordinary range of endothermic cryptocurrency mining rigs. A team of investors working towards making crypto mining simple and profitable, OnMiners has introduced three highly efficient mining rigs utilizing the latest endothermic chip technology. Each of these products offers biggest hash-rates available in the market while minimizing power consumption and heat/noise generation.

The three OnMiners mining rigs named On2U, On4U, and OnTower can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, Dash, and Zcash. Users can start mining their preferred coins immediately because all the units come pre-configured and just need to be plugged in. The most noteworthy feature of these mining rigs is their endothermic nature. Unlike any other similar product in the market, these miners absorb heat energy from the surroundings instead of releasing it. This ensures incomparably low energy consumption for the units.

Mentioned below are the hash-rates offered by the products for mining different coins.

On2U: 140 TH/s for Bitcoin, 38 GH/s for Litecoin, 5 GH/s for Ethereum, 230 KH/s for Monero, 1.3 TH/s for Dash, and 1.1 MH/s

On4U: 270 TH/s for Bitcoin, 75 GH/s for Litecoin, 9 GH/s for Ethereum, 450 KH/s for Monero, 2.5 TH/s for Dash, and 2.1 MH/s

OnTower: 1620 TH/s for Bitcoin, 450 GH/s for Litecoin, 54 GH/s for Ethereum, 2700 KH/s for Monero, 15 TH/s for Dash, and 12.6 MH/s

All the mining rigs from OnMiners are delivered all over the world except for the countries in the war zone. These products are compatible with universal sockets 110v-240v and come with a one year warranty from the manufacturer. In order to minimize noise, OnMiners has utilized the company's proprietary air cooling noiseless system.

'With hash-power rates like never before, we are extremely confident that our mining rigs will have a game-changing impact on the market,' said Hisao Saito, the CEO of OnMiners.

To find out more about OnMiners and their products, please visit https://www.onminers.com/

About

OnMiners is a company founded by a group of investors that have invested in the new generation of Endothermic Multi Algorithm CHIP. Their goal is to deliver cryptocurrency miners that are powerful, but have lower power consumption. Utilizing the endothermic chip technology, OnMiners offers a comprehensive range of mining rigs that are easier to set up, release less heat compared to others, and save energy bills for the users.

