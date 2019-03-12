Our next pv magazine webinar is approaching and has already attracted interest. Is it possible to control LID and LeTID and, if so, how? Here, Andrea Viaro from webinar partner Jinko Solar gives an insight into the manufacturer's experience.With our next webinar due on Thursday, we discuss with Andrea Viaro, head of technical service for Europe at Jinko Solar; Paul Grunow, of testing lab PI Berlin; and Stefan Roest, from testing company Eternal Sun, how module manufacturers can mitigate the effects LID and LeTID and how the light-induced degradation of the modules can be controlled in tests. ...

