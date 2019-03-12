EarthWater Limited: EarthWater 2019 Title Sponsor and Official Water of Dallas Police Cycling Team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / EarthWater, www.EarthWater.com a Texas manufacturer of consumer health and wellness products, announced today the Company is the new 2019 Title Sponsor and Official Water of the Dallas Police Cycling Team. www.dpdcycle.com

The Dallas Police Cycling Team (DPCT) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, created to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty and to assist those Dallas Police Officers'families. The DPCT manages the HALOS, (Helping And Loving Our Survivors) fund, designed to provide ongoing support for the survivors' families, while letting them know they will never be forgotten.

The DPCT is comprised of active and retired law enforcement officers who volunteer their own time to participate in local rides throughout the DFW metroplex and all over the great State of Texas, as well as other parts of the United States. Every event they attend is a chance to make new friends, as they ride to honor our fallen.

The DPCT provides financial assistance to its members to ride in the Police Unity Tour as well as the Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ride every year. The riders' donations to the Police Unity Tour supports the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which it built to maintain the nation's monument to Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty. The Texas Peace Officer's Memorial Ride donation is divided among the three C.O.P.S (Concerns for Police Survivors) Chapters in; Texas Metroplex, Greater Houston and South Texas.

2019 EarthWater Sponsor DPD Cycling Jerseys

Dallas Police Cycling Team President, Raymond Dominguez stated, 'Having EarthWater support us in our mission of why we ride means a great deal to our team. We ride to honor our fallen brothers and sisters in blue and ensure they are never forgotten for paying the ultimate sacrifice. We couldn't be more honored and excited for this partnership.'

EarthWater Chairman/CEO CJ Comu stated, 'We are honored to help support the Men & Women of the Dallas Police Cycling Team and their dedicated service to the Citizens of Dallas. Their efforts and heroism to keep our City safe and orderly is the ultimate personal sacrifice. Please help us support the DPCT with any donations and or support (online) or at the many racing events they ride in this year.'

The 2019 Events include the Ride to Remember, Hotter Than Hell, Cotton Patch, Turkey Roll and more. In August, DPCT will also participate in The Unity Tour, which is a large 3-day event in Washington D.C. with an estimated 35,000 + in attendance from around the world.

About DPCT

The Dallas Police Cycling Team (DPCT) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created in June 2014 to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty, and to assist our Dallas Police Officer families. The DPCT manages the HALOS (Helping And Loving Our Survivors) fund, designed to provide ongoing support for the survivors, letting them know they will never be forgotten. For more information or to donate, please visit; www.dpdcycle.com.

About EarthWater

EarthWater is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural organic trace minerals mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of 'Fulvic and Humic' and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold on www.earthwater.com or on Amazon in over 121 countries around the world. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" on social @earthwaterhq. Direct inquiries to info@earthwater.com or visit www.EarthWater.com.

SOURCE: EarthWater, PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538686/EarthWater-2019-Title-Sponsor-and-Official-Water-of-Dallas-Police-Cycling-Team