Promega Corporation's new Water-Glo System offers water plant operators a rapid, highly sensitive and flexible measurement tool for monitoring microbial contamination in freshwater, process water, seawater or wastewater samples. The Water-Glo System, launched by Promega this week, uses bioluminescent technology to measure adenosine triphosphate or ATP, the "energy currency" of all living cells that degrades rapidly when a cell dies. Even the slightest change in ATP levels acts as an early warning system to assess the presence of live microbes and possible dangerous pathogens in water.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005183/en/

Water-Glo reagents were used in recent research by scientists at the world renowned IHE Delft Institute for Water Education based in Delft, the Netherlands demonstrating the first "direct method" of measuring ATP in seawater. The paper "ATP measurement in seawater reverse osmosis systems: Eliminating seawater matrix effects using a filtration-based method" is published in the March 2019 issue of the international journal Desalination.

ATP detection provides technicians a number of advantages compared to other methods for detecting microbes in water such as heterotrophic plate count (HPC), flow cytometry and indirect methods such as turbidity or pressure drop. Benefits include:

Sensitivity to directly assess living cells from any type of microbe even in samples with low microbial load, facilitating early intervention, or high biomass load, allowing technicians to monitor the effectiveness of biocide treatments or biological filtration processes.

to directly assess living cells from any type of microbe even in samples with low microbial load, facilitating early intervention, or high biomass load, allowing technicians to monitor the effectiveness of biocide treatments or biological filtration processes. Rapid results from ATP detection provides an immediate indication of microbial contamination that does not require waiting for microbes to grow in media.

from ATP detection provides an immediate indication of microbial contamination that does not require waiting for microbes to grow in media. Flexibility to use in the field, floor or lab since the reagent is stable for six months at 4°C or two weeks at room temperature.

to use in the field, floor or lab since the reagent is stable for six months at 4°C or two weeks at room temperature. Higher throughput to measure up to 96 samples at once using the large format option.

Promega, a leading manufacturer of reagents, leveraged the company's expertise in bioluminescence technology developed over the last 25 years to develop the Water-Glo System, one of the most sensitive tools in ATP detection in the environmental and water testing industry.

Water-Glo Chemistry is also available as part of a fully automated system. The AppliTek EZ-ATP Analyzer with the Water-Glo Chemistry provides a total solution for online microbial analysis of water samples.

To learn more, visit Promega.com/ProtectYourProcess.

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005183/en/

Contacts:

Penny Patterson

VP, Communications

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com