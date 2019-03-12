Crossfuze receives award for EMEA Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year for 2018

Crossfuze today announces that it has been recognized by ServiceNow as its EMEA Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year for 2018. The honor was presented at ServiceNow's annual EMEA Partner Summit, which took place in Barcelona March 5-6, 2019.

The EMEA Partner awards recognize the tremendous contributions of the ServiceNow partner community and reward those that have delivered outstanding value to ServiceNow and its customers.

Crossfuze UK&I grew its business more than six times in 2018. With its innovative Smart Launch offering, the company helped onboard new customers at an average rate of six per quarter, helping accelerate Commercial and Named account acquisition.

"This award is a real testament to what a dedicated, customer-focused team of ServiceNow experts can do, when combined with innovation, and good old-fashioned hard work," said Nick McGillivray, VP, Crossfuze UK&I. "ServiceNow is changing the way people work, and at Crossfuze we are focused on helping organizations of all sizes and in any industry realize how the power of the platform and minimizing time-to-value can quickly drive transformation to make work, work better for people."

About Crossfuze

Founded in 2000, Crossfuze is a leading ServiceNow Gold Sales and Services Partner, recognized by ServiceNow as the partner with the highest customer satisfaction for the Americas. With over 1,200 implementations, 18 years of Enterprise Service Management experience and a global reach, Crossfuze is known for providing superior service and in-depth knowledge that enables organizations to accelerate the path to achieving their ServiceNow vision. With Smart Launch for ITSM, Crossfuze customers can deliver platform ROI in just 30 days with no risks while establishing a success-based foundation to expand the platform to all areas of the business. For more information, visit www.crossfuze.com and follow Crossfuze on LinkedIn and Twitter.

