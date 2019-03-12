The PV equipment manufacturer said solar sales remained stable. Major CIGS contracts with Chinese partners Shanghai Electric Group and China Energy Investment Corporation dominated the company's PV business.From pv magazine Germany Solar production line equipment maker Manz AG saw sales rise 11.6% to €297 million last year, achieving earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €1.7 million. Provisional 2018 figures released by the company today showed Manz improved EBIT before special items by more than €35 million compared to the previous year. However the 'special item' in question - a cable ...

