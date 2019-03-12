CBDReVu.com: Organic CBD Oil Concentrate With No Additives Remains Best Seller

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / A pure organic CBD oil brand with no additives or unnecessary ingredients has been a popular top selling brand since the industry began its' rapid expansion, see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/.

CBD products come in many forms with new products coming too market regularly. In the beginning the primary form were so-called CBD oil tinctures used by consumers using a dropper to drip a few drops of CBD under the tongue. These CBD oil tinctures are now mostly referred to simply as CBD oil and are still one of the main forms that consumers use. CBD capsules are also popular since they are easier to use that the actual oil. So, CBD oil and CBD capsules appear to be the most popular forms of CBD for consumers at the present time.

There is a lot of interest in CBD gummies but at this time most of the major CBD players are not offering gummy products. A number of new product types are being released too numerous to mention here. But a few of them include CBD coffee products, CBD topical creams, CBD products for dogs and other pets, CBD cosmetics and more. A number of companies are now offering CBD body oils and body lotions.

Most popular best CBD oil brands source their CBD from industrial hemp rather than marijuana plants. That is because in order to be considered legal in most jurisdictions, CBD must not contain more than a certain tiny amount of THC. The cannabinoid THC in marijuana is the one that produces a psychoactive response, or 'high'. With low-THC content a priority for CBD companies hemp is usually the preferred plant to use.

The folks behind one of the pioneering companies in the CBD arena is CW Hemp, the company behind the top selling CBD product called Charlotte's Web CBD Oil, and these people are currently getting a foothold in another arena. The Stanley Brothers in Colorado started CW Hemp, the company that makes Charlotte's Web CBD Oil. These were the guys featured on that groundbreaking CNN special by Dr. Sanjay Gupta some years back that can probably be credited with launching the current CBD craze. So, while the Stanley Brothers are best known for CW Hemps' Charlotte's Web products, they are currently offering a line of THC products, presumably containing the full spectrum of the plant, which would include CBD. As medical marijuana dispensaries would explain, the level of any of the various cannabinoids including THC and CBD will vary from plant species to plant species. There are many unknowns about how differing marijuana plant species affect humans either in a psychoactive or physical way. The way in which the many components of marijuana plants combined together affects people has been referred to as the entourage effect. It seems likely that other CBD companies will explore business opportunities in the legal marijuana business as the marijuana prohibition laws are changing throughout the United States.

CBDReVu is a favorite informational portal for CBD shoppers where consumers can compare brand profiles for most of the top selling CBD products including well-known brands such as CBDPure, NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure, Charlotte's Web CBD, Endoca, Irie CBD, Sensi Seeds, CBD Essence, Receptra Naturals, Bluebird Botanicals, Hemp Meds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Rick Simpson Oil, Elixinol, Restorative Botanicals and more. New pending reviews and ratings include PureKana CBD, Lord Jones CBD, Green Roads CBD, Hemplucid, Mary's Nutritionals and others. Pending reviews of some of the top selling CBD gummy products include offerings from Medix CBD, Green Roads World, Diamond CBD, Savage CBD Gummies, Kats Botanicals, Pure Green Living, Pure CBD Vapors, Highland Pharms, Intrinsic Hemp, Not Pot, Just CBD, PurCBD and other popular gummy brands.

CBDReVu advises that consumers should be aware that hemp oils and hemp powders sold in supermarkets are made mostly from hemp seeds and should be expected to have little or no CBD oil contained in the product. So, products labeled as hemp oil or hemp seed oil should be assumed to contain no CBD whatsoever unless the label specifically states otherwise.

CBDReVu is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited informational website founded in 2017 featuring brand profiles of popular CBD products.

